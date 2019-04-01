[SBS Star] Yoona Says "I Clicked with Cho Jung Seok the Best Out of All Actors So Far"

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation picked actor Cho Jung Seok as a co-star who she thinks she had the best chemistry with.On March 31, Yoona guested on SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy'.During the talk, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yup asked, "You're a quite experienced actress now. Could you tell me who you think you had the best chemistry with?"Without hesitation, Yoona answered, "I have to say that it is Cho Jung Seok. I worked with him until recently."When asked why, Yoona explained, "Cho Jung Seok really cared for me throughout shooting."She continued, "He's the kind of guy who would have a great chemistry with anyone in this world."Not too long ago, Yoona and Cho Jung Seok wrapped up shooting their film 'Exit' that they had begun last year.During the shooting, the production team once noted the two stars were getting on well with each other although they were 10 years apart.Meanwhile, 'Exit' is expected to premiere in theaters this summer.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)