SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoona Says "I Clicked with Cho Jung Seok the Best Out of All Actors So Far"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoona Says "I Clicked with Cho Jung Seok the Best Out of All Actors So Far"

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.01 17:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoona Says "I Clicked with Cho Jung Seok the Best Out of All Actors So Far"
Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation picked actor Cho Jung Seok as a co-star who she thinks she had the best chemistry with.

On March 31, Yoona guested on SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy'.

During the talk, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yup asked, "You're a quite experienced actress now. Could you tell me who you think you had the best chemistry with?"Shin Dong-yupWithout hesitation, Yoona answered, "I have to say that it is Cho Jung Seok. I worked with him until recently."

When asked why, Yoona explained, "Cho Jung Seok really cared for me throughout shooting." 

She continued, "He's the kind of guy who would have a great chemistry with anyone in this world."Yoona and Cho Jung SeokNot too long ago, Yoona and Cho Jung Seok wrapped up shooting their film 'Exit' that they had begun last year.

During the shooting, the production team once noted the two stars were getting on well with each other although they were 10 years apart.ExitMeanwhile, 'Exit' is expected to premiere in theaters this summer.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호