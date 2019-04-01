SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] gugudan SEJEONG Talks about a Rude Junior Idol Who Ignored Her After I.O.I
[SBS Star] gugudan SEJEONG Talks about a Rude Junior Idol Who Ignored Her After I.O.I

SEJEONG of K-pop girl group gugudan, who initially made her first debut as a member of project girl group I.O.I, shared how debuting twice has made things awkward between her and other idol stars.

During her guest appearance on March 30 episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Bros', SEJEONG talked about her experience of debuting twice and following difficulties.
SEJEONGSEJEONG cautiously broached to talk, "I don't want to share the name, but when I was in I.O.I and also promoting 'Flower Way' (SEJEONG's solo track), this idol would come greet me so nicely. But once I re-debuted as gugudan, this idol completely ignored me and didn't say hello to me."
SEJEONGSEJEONG didn't disclose if the idol is male or female, but said that it broke her heart to see people treating her differently.
SEJEONGSEJEONG added, "Don't ask me who it was, but it really breaks my heart when people do that. People really shouldn't be that way. Popularity isn't everything, you know," and laughed the whole situation off.

(Credit= JTBC Knowing Bros)

(SBS Star)  
