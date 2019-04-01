SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Captures the Moment of Lee Seung Gi Taking & Uploading a Selfie
Korean singer/actress Suzy captured the funny moment of singer Lee Seung Gi taking a selfie, then uploading it on social media.

On March 31, Lee Seung Gi posted two photos and one video on his personal social media account.Lee Seung GiThe first photo was Lee Seung Gi's selfie that he had taken while holding a prop gun up next to his face.

The one right after that was a photo of Lee Seung Gi taking a selfie with his phone from a distance.

Along with these photos, Lee Seung Gi wrote, "Expectations vs. Reality. Taken by Suzy."Lee Seung GiThen, there was a video of Lee Seung Gi looking down and touching his phone from a distance. 

In the caption for this video, Lee Seung Gi wrote, "How an individual looks while uploading a photo after taking a selfie that he likes. Taken by Suzy." 

Under this post, Suzy left a hilarious comment and it is making everyone laugh.

Suzy wrote, "He probably is very satisfied with the photo and saying 'I'm so awesome!' in his mind."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

맘에드는 사진을 찍은후 인스타올리려는 인간의 모습(촬영감독 @skuukzky )

Leeseunggi.official(@leeseunggi.official)님의 공유 게시물님,


Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi and Suzy are busy filming an upcoming drama 'VAGABOND' together. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' 'skuukzky' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
