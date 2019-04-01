SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Thanks Song Joong Ki for Sending Him a Coffee Truck
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Thanks Song Joong Ki for Sending Him a Coffee Truck

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.01 15:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Thanks Song Joong Ki for Sending Him a Coffee Truck
Actor Song Joong Ki showed support for K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor JUNHO by sending a coffee truck to his drama filming set.

On March 31, JUNHO shared a series of photos on his personal social media account.
JUNHO, Song Joong KiJUNHO, Song Joong KiThe photos were of a coffee truck, a beverage, and JUNHO himself posing with the beverage.

Along with the photos, JUNHO wrote, "Joong Ki hyung, thank you so much. I'm so blessed these days. I enjoyed the treats."
JUNHO, Song Joong KiJUNHO and Song Joong Ki first met each other in 2009 during the filming of KBS' variety show 'Let's Go! Dream Team' and maintained their good friendship since then.
JUNHOMeanwhile, JUNHO is currently busy filming his new drama 'Confession' as the male lead 'Choi Do-hyun'.

(Credit= 'le2jh Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호