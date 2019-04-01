[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Thanks Song Joong Ki for Sending Him a Coffee Truck

Actor Song Joong Ki showed support for K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor JUNHO by sending a coffee truck to his drama filming set.On March 31, JUNHO shared a series of photos on his personal social media account.The photos were of a coffee truck, a beverage, and JUNHO himself posing with the beverage.Along with the photos, JUNHO wrote, "Joong Ki hyung, thank you so much. I'm so blessed these days. I enjoyed the treats."JUNHO and Song Joong Ki first met each other in 2009 during the filming of KBS' variety show 'Let's Go! Dream Team' and maintained their good friendship since then.Meanwhile, JUNHO is currently busy filming his new drama 'Confession' as the male lead 'Choi Do-hyun'.(Credit= 'le2jh Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)