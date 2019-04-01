SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Students Scream as They Unexpectedly See MINO & Zion.T on Campus
작성 2019.04.01 16:16
K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO and hip-hop artist Zion.T were spotted filming a show at Inha University.

On March 29, a lot of Inha University students started gathering around the cafeteria upon hearing the news that MINO and Zion.T were there.

In the cafeteria, MINO and Zion.T ordered some food for lunch, then sat down to eat.MINOMINOMINOThere were some crew around holding a professional camera in their hands, indicating that the two stars were at the university to shoot something.

At that time, MINO and Zion.T were holding a long paper tube with the writing, "Look for a student named, OOO!" as well.MINOMINOAfter MINO and Zion.T were done eating, they stepped out in the sun and went around the campus.

Many students followed them around, which demonstrated their incredible popularity.MINOMINOMINOMeanwhile, MINO is under a management agency YG Entertainment, and Zion.T is under THE BLACK LABEL―one of YG Entertainment's subsidiaries.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
