[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Says She Wants to Date a 'Running Man' Guest Just Like Lee Kwang Soo
작성 2019.04.01 15:11 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Says She Wants to Date a Running Man Guest Just Like Lee Kwang Soo
Actress Jeon So Min revealed her wish to follow actor Lee Kwang Soo's footsteps by dating a 'Running Man' guest.

On March 31 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min shared the hilarious reason why she considers Lee Kwang Soo her role model.
Running ManOn this episode of 'Running Man', the cast members and guests split up into teams and played a game.

Each team was given a bowl of water, and they were given the opportunity to pour water into the other teams' bowls whenever they guessed the correct answer to a question.
Running ManWhen one of the guests actor Kim Jae Young was about to pour water into HAHA and Jeon So Min's team's bowl, HAHA said, "If you pour that water into this bowl, it means that you're going to date So Min."
Running ManKim Jae Young ultimately decided to pour the water into the bowl, and she happily welcomed his decision even though her team was about to lose.

Then Jeon So Min told Kim Jae Young, "My role model is Lee Kwang Soo," referring to the fact that Lee Kwang Soo is currently dating actress Lee Sunbin, whom he met while filming 'Running Man'.
Running ManYu Jae Seok asked, "Because you want to date a guest too?", and Jeon So Min replied with a firm yes without any hesitation.
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
