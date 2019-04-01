SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Gets Too Shy Whenever He Wears Revealing Clothes?
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Gets Too Shy Whenever He Wears Revealing Clothes?

If ARMY (the name of K-pop boy group BTS' fan club) were asked to pick one member in the group who is the most confident with their appearance, it is highly likely that they will pick JIN.

It is because JIN is never afraid to say that he thinks he is good-looking to others.

In fact, JIN even refers to himself as 'worldwide handsome'.

For some reason, however, it seems JIN does not feel the same about his body.JINWhenever JIN notices a part of his body is not properly covered by his clothes, he quickly covers it up.

JIN is agile like a cat when he does this―it only takes him a few seconds.

Take a look at these cute moments below! JINJINJINJINJINJIN(Lee Narin, Credit= 'LLLM_JIN' 'JingleBell_1204' 'jin10seconds' 'jinkissletsgo' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)       
