[SBS Star] BTS & TXT to Go on the Same Stage for the First Time!

Big Hit Entertainment's two boy groups―BTS and TXT are confirmed to go on the same stage for the first time.On April 1, SBS announced the full lineup for this year's 'SBS Inkigayo Super Concert'.There are a total of 10 teams confirmed for the upcoming event, and that includes BTS, Cherry Bullet, Hong Jin Young, IZ*ONE, MOMOLAND, NATURE, N.Flying, THE BOYZ, TWICE and TXT.As soon as they heard the full lineup, fans of BTS and TXT expressed their excitement towards the upcoming event; as the two groups are finally making their appearance together at one event.They commented, "Big Hit fam on one stage! Can't wait for their another interaction.", "Jungkook-ee hyung, please take good care of TXT dongsaengs.", "Collaboration stage? Please?", and more.Meanwhile, 'SBS Inkigayo Super Concert' will take place on April 28 at Gwangju World Cup Stadium, Gwangju.(Credit= SBS, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)