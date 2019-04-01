SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Police Acquire Testimony About SEUNGRI Arranging Sexual Escort Services
[SBS Star] Police Acquire Testimony About SEUNGRI Arranging Sexual Escort Services

작성 2019.04.01
SEUNGRI, former member of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, has been revealed to be connected to prostitution.

On April 1, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency stated that they acquired a testimony which revealed an instance when SEUNGRI arranged sexual escort services.
승리A source from the police said, "We have partially confirmed allegations of (SEUNGRI's) prostitution mediation. We investigated several people in relation to the allegations for two weeks, and four to five of them were women."

The source continued, "We also acquired a testimony about sexual escort services, but we cannot reveal how many have been charged."

However, police are still checking if SEUNGRI arranged prostitution in exchange for investment, the location where prostitution took place, and whether it was for foreigners.
가수 승리In addition, SEUNGRI and former Yuri Holdings CEO 'Yu' have been booked on an additional charge of embezzlement on the same day.

(SBS Star) 
