[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reveals Why He Took out His Contacts During Concert
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reveals Why He Took out His Contacts During Concert

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK explained the reason why he took out his contacts in the middle of a concert.

On March 23, BTS held a concert in Hong Kong as part of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.

On this day, the members of BTS swept the audience off their feet with their various charms and impeccable performance.
BTS JUNGKOOKAt the end of the concert, JUNGKOOK said, "Hong Kong. I had so much fun today."
BTS JUNGKOOKHe continued, "I wore contacts today because I wanted to look nice, but I'm going to take them out. I need to see you guys."
BTS JUNGKOOKAfter taking out his contacts without even looking in a mirror, JUNGKOOK made his fans go wild by saying, "Now I can see you."
BTS JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK added, "Today is our third concert. People tend to get exhausted after consuming their energy but I become more energetic as time passes. This is so much fun."
BTS JUNGKOOKAfter seeing this clip of JUNGKOOK, his fans commented, "He probably is the first person who did that.", "The reason he took out his contacts is so sweet. I just can't.", "He certainly knows a way to move his fans.", and many more.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to release a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'kooktamin_jk' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
