SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Hae In Sweetly Sings a Ballad Song to Fans at His Fan Meeting
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Hae In Sweetly Sings a Ballad Song to Fans at His Fan Meeting

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.01 11:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Hae In Sweetly Sings a Ballad Song to Fans at His Fan Meeting
Korean actor Jung Hae In melted the hearts of the entire audience with his sweet singing voice at his fan meeting.

On March 30, Jung Hae In held his fan meeting 'First Love' at Blue Square, Seoul.

Not only the fan meeting was held for fans and Jung Hae In to spend a memorable time together, but it was also held to celebrate Jung Hae In's 31st birthday.

To match the title of the fan meeting, Jung Hae In sensibly dressed himself in a high school uniform and university-student-like clothes.Jung Hae InOn this day, Jung Hae In showed off his charms through performances, talks, and special events.

In the middle of the fan meeting, Jung Hae In took time to answer some questions from fans as well.

To a fan's question, "What songs do you like listening to these days?", Jung Hae In answered, "I like 'Every Day, Every Moment' by Paul Kim and I also like BTS' songs."Jung Hae InThen, fans asked him to sing the songs, making Jung Hae In go shy.

After a few moments though, Jung Hae In started singing 'Every Day, Every Moment' with his soft singing voice, even though there was no music in the background.

Jung Hae In's singing soon filled the audience with "Awww!" and left them wanting more.
 
Meanwhile, Jung Hae In is making a small screen comeback with a drama 'Spring Night' (literal translation) in May.

(Lee Narin, Credit= FNC Entertainment, '880401luv' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호