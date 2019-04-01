[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Hae In Sweetly Sings a Ballad Song to Fans at His Fan Meeting

Korean actor Jung Hae In melted the hearts of the entire audience with his sweet singing voice at his fan meeting.On March 30, Jung Hae In held his fan meeting 'First Love' at Blue Square, Seoul.Not only the fan meeting was held for fans and Jung Hae In to spend a memorable time together, but it was also held to celebrate Jung Hae In's 31st birthday.To match the title of the fan meeting, Jung Hae In sensibly dressed himself in a high school uniform and university-student-like clothes.On this day, Jung Hae In showed off his charms through performances, talks, and special events.In the middle of the fan meeting, Jung Hae In took time to answer some questions from fans as well.To a fan's question, "What songs do you like listening to these days?", Jung Hae In answered, "I like 'Every Day, Every Moment' by Paul Kim and I also like BTS' songs."Then, fans asked him to sing the songs, making Jung Hae In go shy.After a few moments though, Jung Hae In started singing 'Every Day, Every Moment' with his soft singing voice, even though there was no music in the background.Jung Hae In's singing soon filled the audience with "Awww!" and left them wanting more.Meanwhile, Jung Hae In is making a small screen comeback with a drama 'Spring Night' (literal translation) in May.(Lee Narin, Credit= FNC Entertainment, '880401luv' Twitter)(SBS Star)