SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Woo Jin Spotted Running Away from Obsessive Fans at the Airport
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Woo Jin Spotted Running Away from Obsessive Fans at the Airport

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.01 11:21 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Woo Jin Spotted Running Away from Obsessive Fans at the Airport
Park Woo Jin of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One was captured running away from obsessive fans, widely known as "sasaengs".

On March 30, Park Woo Jin was spotted at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok, heading back to Korea after filming SBS' variety show 'Law of the Jungle'.
Park Woo JinAt the airport, Park Woo Jin was surrounded by sasaengs who flocked his way to take photos and videos of him.

Park Woo Jin tried to escape from the chaotic situation, running away from them faster than ever.
Park Woo JinAfter the video of Park Woo Jin running away from sasaengs went viral, fans criticize the fans at the airport for following him around and making him uncomfortable.

They commented, "Come on. Respect his privacy and personal space!", "Sasaengs are not fans. They are criminals.", "This is crazy.", and more.
Park Woo JinMeanwhile, Park Woo Jin is confirmed to make his second debut next month with fellow Wanna One member Lee Dae Hwi as BRANDNEW MUSIC's new boy group AB6IX.

▶ [SBS Star] BRANDNEW BOYS to Debut as AB6IX; Opens Social Media Channels
 

(Credit= Online Community, 'CultureK' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호