[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Woo Jin Spotted Running Away from Obsessive Fans at the Airport

Park Woo Jin of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One was captured running away from obsessive fans, widely known as "sasaengs".On March 30, Park Woo Jin was spotted at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok, heading back to Korea after filming SBS' variety show 'Law of the Jungle'.At the airport, Park Woo Jin was surrounded by sasaengs who flocked his way to take photos and videos of him.Park Woo Jin tried to escape from the chaotic situation, running away from them faster than ever.After the video of Park Woo Jin running away from sasaengs went viral, fans criticize the fans at the airport for following him around and making him uncomfortable.They commented, "Come on. Respect his privacy and personal space!", "Sasaengs are not fans. They are criminals.", "This is crazy.", and more.Meanwhile, Park Woo Jin is confirmed to make his second debut next month with fellow Wanna One member Lee Dae Hwi as BRANDNEW MUSIC's new boy group AB6IX.(Credit= Online Community, 'CultureK' YouTube)(SBS Star)