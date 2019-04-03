[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Tries to Explain the Meaning of a Korean Slang!

K-pop boy group BTS walked its fans through the meaning of a few famous Korean slang words.On March 28, American magazine 'Entertainment Weekly' shared an interview clip on the magazine's official YouTube channel.In the video, the members of BTS were teaching the viewers some Korean slang words including 'INSSA', 'ASSA', and 'TMI'.RM said, "So it's 'INSSA'. It's like a short term of 'insider'. But it's not technically the meaning of the insider."RM continued, "It means that like a popular one with who has a lot of friends."Then, other members came up with examples to help the viewers better understand the term.When JIN said, "I'm 'ASSA'," RM quickly added, "There's 'INSSA' and there's 'ASSA'. So it's 'insider' and 'outsider'. Yeah. So it's like a funny Korean slang."At the end of their Korean slang class, RM said, "We're about to teach you one more slang."The last Korean slang word was 'TMI', which stands for 'Too much information'.After seeing this video, fans commented, "RM speaks like a native. His English is just amazing.", "Now that I know those words, I'm totally an 'INSSA'.", "Look at how they wrote those words lol.", and many more.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Entertainment Weekly' YouTube)(SBS Star)