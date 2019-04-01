[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Unveils 'KILL THIS LOVE' Track List

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has dropped the track list for its upcoming mini album.On April 4, BLACKPINK shared a track list image on the group's official social media account.According to the information given from the image, the upcoming mini album 'KILL THIS LOVE' include five songs in total.The album is led by the title track 'Kill This Love', sub-title 'Don't Know What To Do', 'Kick It', 'Hope Not', and a remix version of BLACKPINK's all-time hit 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's 'KILL THIS LOVE' is set to be released on April 5 at midnight KST.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)