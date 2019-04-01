SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Running Man' Members Go Wild at Kim Jong-kook's Concert
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Running Man' Members Go Wild at Kim Jong-kook's Concert

The members of 'Running Man' were spotted dancing and singing at singer Kim Jong-kook's concert.

On March 29, the first day of Kim Jong-kook's solo concert '2019 Kim Jong-kook Concert: Search Kim Jong-kook' took place at Samsung Hall, Ewha Womans University.

To show support to Kim Jong-kook, who was holding a solo concert for the first time in nine years, his fellow members in SBS' variety show 'Running Man'―Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, Jeon So Min, and Yang Se Chan were present at the concert.

Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, and Jeon So Min sat in the audience, and Yang Se Chan performed with Kim Jong-kook on stage.
 

Towards the end of the concert, Kim Jong-kook performed some upbeat songs to cheer the mood up.

As soon as Kim Jong-kook started performing, Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, and Jeon So Min started enthusiastically dancing along with fans around them.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

During 'White Love', Yang Se Chan made everyone laugh by shouting until he ran out of his breath.

Then, Kim Jong-kook asked Yu Jae Seok to sing the last part of the song aloud and he sang it as if he had been waiting for that moment to come.

When Yu Jae Seok turned around and started waving to the audience afterwards, Lee Kwang Soo and Jeon So Min next to him burst into laughter and covered their face in embarrassment.
 

Meanwhile, Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, and Kim Jong-kook have been part of 'Running Man' since 2010 while Jeon So Min and Yang Se Chan have joined the show in 2017.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'hanjinida' 'yjn3405' 'matcha_1125' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
