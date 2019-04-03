SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIXX N Makes a Surprise Donation Before Enlistment
[SBS Star] VIXX N Makes a Surprise Donation Before Enlistment

K-pop boy group VIXX's leader N warmed the hearts of everyone with a sweet gesture he has shown before joining the army.

On March 30, Seungil Hope Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises money for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) patients posted a picture of N on its official social media account.
VIXX NAlong with the picture, Seungil Hope Foundation wrote that N donated 6.7 million won (approximately 5,905 dollars) to the organization to help the people who are currently working towards the goal of building a center specifically designed for ALS patients.

Seungil Hope Foundation kept expressing its gratitude to N by saying, "We are not sure if it's okay to reveal this to the public since he kept it a secret... but we wanted to brag about it because we were so grateful."
VIXX NThis is not the first time for N to surprise the public with his good deeds.
VIXX NOver the past few years, N reached out the people in need by working with various organizations starting from Habitat to Happybean and The Big Issue.

Upon hearing this news, his fans commented, "That's so touching. He didn't even brag about it.", "He truly is handsome inside and out", "That totally warmed my heart. Such a sweet guy.", and many more.
VIXX NMeanwhile, N enlisted in the military on March 4 and is planning on serving his duty as a military band member.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'sihope1004' 'achahakyeon' Instagram, Korean Army Training Center website)

(SBS Star)  
