[SBS Star] TXT Members Spotted Wearing Wigs?
Fans of K-pop rookie boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) have noticed something odd about the group's two members―YEONJUN and BEOMGYU.

Recently, TXT made appearance in Mnet's music show 'M COUNTDOWN' to perform its debut title track 'CROWN'.
 
After the show, fans have spotted the members wearing wigs, hiding their real hair underneath.
TXTAs you can see in this photo, YEONJUN's real hair appeared to be grayish while he is covering it with a wine-colored wig.
TXTBEOMGYU was also spotted with a brown wig to hide his blonde hair.

Nothing has been confirmed, but fans are going wild and speculating TXT's potential comeback or some other new releases.
TXTMeanwhile, TXT made its grand debut on March 4, being the first boy group of Big Hit Entertainment after K-pop sensation BTS.

(Credit= 'TXT_bighit' Twitter, Online Communtity)

(SBS Star)   
