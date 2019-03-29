[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Ji Hoon Brought His Puppy 'Max' to His Fan Signing Event!

Park Ji Hoon of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One brought his adorable puppy 'Max' to his fan signing event.On March 28, Park Ji Hoon held a fan signing event for his first solo mini album 'O'CLOCK'.On this day, Park Ji Hoon made his fans gasp with surprise by accompanying a special guest with him―his adorable Schnauzer 'Max'.As soon as a staff member brought Max to Park Ji Hoon, he showed his full affection to the puppy and made his fans go "Awww."After the photos and videos taken at the fan signing event went public, some fans even expressed their cute jealousy to the puppy.Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon headed to Macao earlier today for his fan meeting 'FIRST EDITION'.(Credit= 'romanticspot_jh' Twitter, Online Community, '후니네집' YouTube)(SBS Star)