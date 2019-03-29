SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan Spotted Casually Using Subways to Get Around
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan Spotted Casually Using Subways to Get Around

SBS뉴스

2019.03.29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan Spotted Casually Using Subways to Get Around
It seems like Kim Jae Hwan of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One is still using subways to get around.

Recently, photos of Kim Jae Hwan in the subway are circulating online.
Kim Jae HwanHe was spotted in a very casual outfit with a simple mask to cover his face, using subways alone like any normal person.
Kim Jae HwanAccording to the person who shared the photo, Kim Jae Hwan warmly greeted people when they recognized him.
Kim Jae HwanConsidering his immense popularity as a Wanna One member, fans have flooded Kim Jae Hwan with praises.

They commented, "My humble baby. That's so sweet of you!", "Casually taking a public transportation? You're so brave Jae Hwan.", "How lucky!", and more.
Kim Jae HwanMeanwhile, Kim Jae Hwan is currently busy preparing for his upcoming solo debut.

(Credit= SWING Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
