[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan Spotted Casually Using Subways to Get Around

It seems like Kim Jae Hwan of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One is still using subways to get around.Recently, photos of Kim Jae Hwan in the subway are circulating online.He was spotted in a very casual outfit with a simple mask to cover his face, using subways alone like any normal person.According to the person who shared the photo, Kim Jae Hwan warmly greeted people when they recognized him.Considering his immense popularity as a Wanna One member, fans have flooded Kim Jae Hwan with praises.They commented, "My humble baby. That's so sweet of you!", "Casually taking a public transportation? You're so brave Jae Hwan.", "How lucky!", and more.Meanwhile, Kim Jae Hwan is currently busy preparing for his upcoming solo debut.(Credit= SWING Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)