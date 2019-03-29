[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Gives His Fan a Lesson to Take the Best Yearbook Photo

K-pop boy group EXO member BAEKHYUN's recent interaction with a fan makes all EXO-Ls burst into laughter.Recently, BAEKHYUN took some time to answer a few questions from his fans via Twitter.As it has been a while since BAEKYUN took his personal account to interact with fans, they tweeted various questions hoping to get some direct answers from him.Among all tweets that BAEKHYUN responded, one answer to a fan specifically caught the eyes of his fans the most.The fan wrote, "Baekhyun-ah... I will be taking my yearbook photo tomorrow.. Baekhyun-ah..."To this, BAEKHYUN responded, "Biting something like a rose in your mouth makes you a true insider," suggesting his idea for a great yearbook photo.Many EXO-Ls went wild for his comment as BAEKYUN actually did this pose himself for his graduation photo as well.They commented, "A true insider = BAEKHYUN.", "Thanks for your lesson, BAEKHYUN!", "This is so funny.", and more.(Credit= 'B_hundred_hyun' Twitter, 'baekhyunee_exo' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)