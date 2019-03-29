SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Gives His Fan a Lesson to Take the Best Yearbook Photo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Gives His Fan a Lesson to Take the Best Yearbook Photo

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.29 15:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Gives His Fan a Lesson to Take the Best Yearbook Photo
K-pop boy group EXO member BAEKHYUN's recent interaction with a fan makes all EXO-Ls burst into laughter.

Recently, BAEKHYUN took some time to answer a few questions from his fans via Twitter.
BAEKHYUNAs it has been a while since BAEKYUN took his personal account to interact with fans, they tweeted various questions hoping to get some direct answers from him.

Among all tweets that BAEKHYUN responded, one answer to a fan specifically caught the eyes of his fans the most.
BAEKHYUNThe fan wrote, "Baekhyun-ah... I will be taking my yearbook photo tomorrow.. Baekhyun-ah..."

To this, BAEKHYUN responded, "Biting something like a rose in your mouth makes you a true insider," suggesting his idea for a great yearbook photo.
BAEKHYUNMany EXO-Ls went wild for his comment as BAEKYUN actually did this pose himself for his graduation photo as well.

They commented, "A true insider = BAEKHYUN.", "Thanks for your lesson, BAEKHYUN!", "This is so funny.", and more.
BAEKHYUN(Credit= 'B_hundred_hyun' Twitter, 'baekhyunee_exo' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호