[SBS Star] BRANDNEW BOYS to Debut as AB6IX; Opens Social Media Channels

BRANDNEW MUSIC's long-awaited new boy group has officially announced its group name―AB6IX.On March 29, BRANDNEW MUSIC announced the name of their new boy group as well as the group's logo, identity, and official social media channels.The group's name AB6IX holds two meanings―"ABSOLUTE SIX" and "ABOVE BRANDNEW SIX"―combining the five members of AB6IX and their fans into one.The motion logo video illustrates the joining of two stars from two separate groups, who are then joined by one additional star, to form one colorful sphere.It reflects the journey the members have experienced so far; Lim Young Min, Kim Dong Hyun have been active as MXM while Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi were members of Wanna One.While the fifth member is still in veil, AB6IX is set to make their grand debut in K-pop scene in May.(Credit= 'AB6IX' YouTube, BRANDNEW MUSIC)(SBS Star)