SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BRANDNEW BOYS to Debut as AB6IX; Opens Social Media Channels
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BRANDNEW BOYS to Debut as AB6IX; Opens Social Media Channels

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.29 14:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BRANDNEW BOYS to Debut as AB6IX; Opens Social Media Channels
BRANDNEW MUSIC's long-awaited new boy group has officially announced its group name―AB6IX.

On March 29, BRANDNEW MUSIC announced the name of their new boy group as well as the group's logo, identity, and official social media channels.
AB6IXThe group's name AB6IX holds two meanings―"ABSOLUTE SIX" and "ABOVE BRANDNEW SIX"―combining the five members of AB6IX and their fans into one.
AB6IXThe motion logo video illustrates the joining of two stars from two separate groups, who are then joined by one additional star, to form one colorful sphere.

It reflects the journey the members have experienced so far; Lim Young Min, Kim Dong Hyun have been active as MXM while Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi were members of Wanna One.
AB6IXWhile the fifth member is still in veil, AB6IX is set to make their grand debut in K-pop scene in May.
 

(Credit= 'AB6IX' YouTube, BRANDNEW MUSIC)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호