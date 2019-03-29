SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ariana Grande Says She Wants to See BLACKPINK's Upcoming Performance
One fan asked Ariana Grande if she knows K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, and the American singer responded that she does know indeed.

Recently, a screenshot of a conversation between Ariana Grande and a fan went viral online. 
Ariana Grande, BLACKPINKThe fan asked, "Do you know who BLACKPINK is? If you don't, you should definitely check them out. They're so good."

She also informed Ariana Grande that BLACKPINK will also be performing at upcoming 'Coachella'.

To this, Ariana Grande replied, "Yes I do ♡ I know, imma try to see them second week."
Ariana Grande, BLACKPINKMeanwhile, both Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK are scheduled to dazzle the stage of this year's 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival'.

(Credit= 'arianagrande' 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook, 'thottielisa' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
