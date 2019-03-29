[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Unveils a Shocking Nickname Given by His Teenage Fans

Korean actor Yeo Jin Goo revealed that his take on his old nickname―Jin Goo oppa―has changed after hearing a few middle school students calling him "uncle".Recently, Yeo Jin Goo held an interview at one cafe located in Seoul to celebrate the end of his drama 'The Man Who Became King'.On this day, Yeo Jin Goo revealed that he was shocked after meeting a young fan at the filming site.Yeo Jin Goo said, "I like being called as 'Jin Goo oppa' because it sounds like a cute nickname."He continued, "I cherished that nickname because it fell like a term of endearment but I never felt like I have to keep that nickname or been obsessed with it."But Yeo Jin Goo added that he had a change of mind after meeting a teenage fan who called him uncle.Then Yeo Jin Goo made everyone burst into laughter by saying, "Maybe they were just joking around but that's when I realized the value of my nickname―Jin Goo oppa. It was a precious nickname. Now I'm going to try to hold on to that nickname."Meanwhile, Yeo Jin Goo recently confirmed his appearance in tvN's upcoming drama 'Hotel del Luna' (working title).(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Janus Entertainment)(SBS Star)