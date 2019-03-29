SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Invites ARMY to Its 'MAGIC SHOP'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Invites ARMY to Its 'MAGIC SHOP'!

K-pop boy group BTS has just given its fans one more thing to get excited about―the 5th Muster 'MAGIC SHOP'.

On March 29, BTS dropped teasers for its upcoming event on the group's official Instagram account.
BTS MAGIC SHOPBTS MAGIC SHOPThe mysterious teaser shows a gap between buildings where the 'MAGIC SHOP' appears, with a caption "I need THE MAGIC SHOP".
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to the information given from the teaser, the theme of upcoming Muster is 'MAGIC SHOP', which is also the title of one of BTS' fan songs produced by JUNGKOOK.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BTS hosts the special fan club event called Muster every year.

Each Muster has a theme, and the last Muster took place in January 2018 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
BTS MAGIC SHOPThe date and location for the upcoming Muster has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, BTS dropped the comeback trailer 'Persona' on March 27, featuring the group's leader RM.

(Credit= 'bts.bighitofficial' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
