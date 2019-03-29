SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Joon Young's Case Has Been Forwarded to Prosecution
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Joon Young's Case Has Been Forwarded to Prosecution

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.29 10:31 수정 2019.03.29 10:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
Singer Jung Joon Young has been sent to prosecution to officially begin the process of receiving his punishment.

On March 29, Jung Joon Young was taken from the detention center at Seoul Jongno Police Station to the Seoul Prosecutor's Office at around 7:30 AM KST.
정준영 검찰 송치 (사진=연합뉴스)His case has been forwarded to prosecution, meaning that the prosecutors will review the details and determine the charges that will be filed against him.

Jung Joon Young provided no response to any questions from the press, being escorted in a black suit with his hands bound together with rope.정준영 검찰 송치 (사진=연합뉴스)정준영 검찰 송치 (사진=연합뉴스)Police have now confirmed Jung Joon Young filmed and distributed illicit sex videos 13 times, with more undiscovered ones possibly waiting to be unveiled.

A 'Burning Sun' employee 'Kim' is also expected to head to the Prosecutor's Office later today to begin his process of receiving his punishment.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호