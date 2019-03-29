[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Joon Young's Case Has Been Forwarded to Prosecution

Singer Jung Joon Young has been sent to prosecution to officially begin the process of receiving his punishment.On March 29, Jung Joon Young was taken from the detention center at Seoul Jongno Police Station to the Seoul Prosecutor's Office at around 7:30 AM KST.His case has been forwarded to prosecution, meaning that the prosecutors will review the details and determine the charges that will be filed against him.Jung Joon Young provided no response to any questions from the press, being escorted in a black suit with his hands bound together with rope.Police have now confirmed Jung Joon Young filmed and distributed illicit sex videos 13 times, with more undiscovered ones possibly waiting to be unveiled.A 'Burning Sun' employee 'Kim' is also expected to head to the Prosecutor's Office later today to begin his process of receiving his punishment.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)