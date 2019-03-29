[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Turns into Tomb Raiders in 'KILL THIS LOVE' Group Teaser

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is ready to take over the world with another powerful concept.On March 29, BLACKPINK dropped the group teaser image for its upcoming second mini album 'KILL THIS LOVE'.In the teaser, the four members of BLACKPINK are all geared up as modern tomb raiders, exuding charismatic, fierce vibe.The group's comeback title track 'KILL THIS LOVE' was composed and produced by TEDDY, and the strong lead brass and drum sounds pass through the entire song.Meanwhile, 'KILL THIS LOVE' is set to be unveiled worldwide on April 5 at 6PM KST.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)