[SBS Star] VIDEO: Times When Headbands Betrayed Jeong Sewoon
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Times When Headbands Betrayed Jeong Sewoon

If you have been following K-pop for long enough, you will know that K-pop stars are often given an adorable headband to put on during shooting and events.

It is not too difficult to figure out the reason behind this; it is because they make the stars look cute and a lot of fans like it.

As a popular solo artist, Jeong Sewoon is no exception.Jeong SewoonThe strange thing is though, headbands sometimes refuse to be on Jeong Sewoon's head unlike the times when they are on other K-pop stars' head.

For instance, when Jeong Sewoon appeared on Arirang TV's talk show last year, his headband startled him by swept his face from his head as if it wanted to dust him.

At that time, Jeong Sewoon pretended like nothing had happened while the hosts burst out laughing.
 
A similar thing occurred at a fan signing event last year as well.

At the fan signing event, Jeong Sewoon gladly put a bunny headband from a fan on his head.

While he was talking to the fan, the headband just slipped down to where his eyes were.
 

Many are wondering why headbands dislike Jeong Sewoon, but at the same time, they are having a good laugh watching these moments.

Meanwhile, Jeong Sewoon released a new album 'PLUS MINUS ZERO' on March 19.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ARIRANG TV' '34_s2s2' YouTube, 'goodatanything' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
