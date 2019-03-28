[SBS Star] TXT Members Reveal How They Saved Each Other on Their Cellphone

The members of K-pop rookie boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) talked about the hilarious nicknames they used to save each other on their cellphone.On March 26 episode of Arirang TV's music talk show 'After School Club', the five members of TXT―SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI joined as guests.During the show, the members revealed that they've saved each member with nicknames ever since they were trainees.TAEHYUN said, "I created nicknames on purpose to feel closer. We first met when we were trainees, and I haven't change it since."Then he revealed that he saved YEONJUN as 'Big Hit World's Most Handsome Yeonjun Hyung', HUENINGKAI as 'Big Hit Cutie Huening Kai', SOOBIN as 'Big Hit Good-looking Soobin hyung', and BEOMGYU as 'Big Hit Precious Beomgyu hyung'.As TAEHYUN saved YEONJUN's number with the utmost praise, everyone was curious to know how YEONJUN saved TAEHYUN's number.YEONJUN said, "It's not 'Taehyun', and it's not 'Kang Taehyun'. It's 'TXT Taehyun'."BEOMGYU said that he saved TAEHYUN as 'Big Hit Lovable Cutie Taehyun'.Then SOOBIN and HUENINGKAI revealed that TAEHYUN took their phones and nicknamed himself as 'The Most Good-looking Maknae Taehyun-ee' on SOOBIN's, and 'World's Most Good-looking Friend' on HUENINGKAI's phone.Meanwhile, TXT is sweeping the K-pop scene with its debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' led by the title track 'CROWN'.(Credit= Arirang TV After School Club, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)