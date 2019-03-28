SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TXT Members Reveal How They Saved Each Other on Their Cellphone
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TXT Members Reveal How They Saved Each Other on Their Cellphone

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.28 17:07 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT Members Reveal How They Saved Each Other on Their Cellphone
The members of K-pop rookie boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) talked about the hilarious nicknames they used to save each other on their cellphone.

On March 26 episode of Arirang TV's music talk show 'After School Club', the five members of TXT―SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI joined as guests.
TXTDuring the show, the members revealed that they've saved each member with nicknames ever since they were trainees.

TAEHYUN said, "I created nicknames on purpose to feel closer. We first met when we were trainees, and I haven't change it since."
TXTThen he revealed that he saved YEONJUN as 'Big Hit World's Most Handsome Yeonjun Hyung', HUENINGKAI as 'Big Hit Cutie Huening Kai', SOOBIN as 'Big Hit Good-looking Soobin hyung', and BEOMGYU as 'Big Hit Precious Beomgyu hyung'.

As TAEHYUN saved YEONJUN's number with the utmost praise, everyone was curious to know how YEONJUN saved TAEHYUN's number.
TXTYEONJUN said, "It's not 'Taehyun', and it's not 'Kang Taehyun'. It's 'TXT Taehyun'."
TXTBEOMGYU said that he saved TAEHYUN as 'Big Hit Lovable Cutie Taehyun'.

Then SOOBIN and HUENINGKAI revealed that TAEHYUN took their phones and nicknamed himself as 'The Most Good-looking Maknae Taehyun-ee' on SOOBIN's, and 'World's Most Good-looking Friend' on HUENINGKAI's phone.
TXTMeanwhile, TXT is sweeping the K-pop scene with its debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' led by the title track 'CROWN'.

(Credit= Arirang TV After School Club, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호