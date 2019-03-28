[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In Na Share What It Was Like Working Together Again for the Last 4 Months

Korean actor Lee Dong Wook and actress Yoo In Na shared what it was like working with each other for the first time in two years.On March 28, tvN's romantic comedy drama 'Touch Your Heart' will air its concluding episode.Ahead of the broadcast, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na each told the production team how they felt about the drama coming to an end.Lee Dong Wook said, "I'm very glad that we were able to wrap up the drama without anyone getting hurt or sick. It's actually been about two years since I worked with Yoo In Na. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to her."He continued, "Most of all, I would like to thank all our viewers for the love and support they have given us. I plan to keep 'Touch Your Heart' in my heart as long as I can. I hope our viewers will do the same."Yoo In Na commented, "It was fun acting my character. I was so happy for the last four months. I would like to thank our team, including Lee Dong Wook, for working so hard on this drama. And thank you everyone for watching 'Touch Your Heart'!"Back in 2016, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na demonstrated an amazing chemistry as lovers in a popular drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'.They are also a couple in 'Touch Your Heart', but give off a completely different type of vibe from 'Guardian'.Meanwhile, the final episode of 'Touch Your Heart' is scheduled to broadcast tonight at 9:30PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Touch Your Heart)(SBS Star)