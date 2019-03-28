SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] This 'Produce X 101' Contestant Garners Attention with His Resemblance to SHINee ONEW
One contestant of Mnet's upcoming audition program 'Produce X 101' has garnered a tremendous attention even before the first airing of the show.
Joo Chang UkRecently, photos of a Woollim Entertainment trainee named Joo Chang Uk made the public gasp with surprise.
Joo Chang UkJoo Chang UkHe has created such online buzz not solely because of his cute appearance, but because of his shocking resemblance to ONEW of K-pop boy group SHINee.
ONEW, Joo Chang UkIf you take a look at some photos of Joo Chang Uk below, you can easily tell how similar he looks to ONEW in some particular angle.
Joo Chang UkJoo Chang UkMeanwhile, 'Produce X 101' is set to unveil its first episode on May 3.

(Credit= Mnet Produce X 101, Online Community, 'toffeenutxx' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
