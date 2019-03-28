[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Unveils His Fancy New Home

K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN unveiled the interior of his extravagant new home.On the recent two episodes of EXO's new online reality show 'Shim for you - my SMTelevision', XIUMIN was seen having a meeting with some interior designers.The meeting was held to discuss the ongoing renovation that was taking place.During the meeting, XIUMIN asked a lot of questions to check on the progress.When the renovation was completed, XIUMIN excitedly said, "I'm moving out of the group's dorm. From now on, I'm going to live in my new house. It's a place where I've purchased under my name."While XIUMIN was taking a tour around the house, he looked excited and also satisfied.Then today, the interior design firm shared photos of XIUMIN's home.XIUMIN's home was modern, luxurious, and everything was designed in black and white.The interior perfectly matched XIUMIN, who has a neat personality.Meanwhile, a new episode of 'Shim for you - my SMTelevision' gets released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= NAVER V LIVE 'Shim for You - my SMTelevision', 1st Avenue Interior Design)(SBS Star)