SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Unveils His Fancy New Home
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Unveils His Fancy New Home

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.28 15:35 수정 2019.03.28 15:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Unveils His Fancy New Home
K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN unveiled the interior of his extravagant new home.

On the recent two episodes of EXO's new online reality show 'Shim for you - my SMTelevision', XIUMIN was seen having a meeting with some interior designers.

The meeting was held to discuss the ongoing renovation that was taking place.

During the meeting, XIUMIN asked a lot of questions to check on the progress.XIUMIN's homeWhen the renovation was completed, XIUMIN excitedly said, "I'm moving out of the group's dorm. From now on, I'm going to live in my new house. It's a place where I've purchased under my name."

While XIUMIN was taking a tour around the house, he looked excited and also satisfied.XIUMIN's homeThen today, the interior design firm shared photos of XIUMIN's home.

XIUMIN's home was modern, luxurious, and everything was designed in black and white.

The interior perfectly matched XIUMIN, who has a neat personality.
XIUMIN's homeXIUMIN's homeXIUMIN's homeMeanwhile, a new episode of 'Shim for you - my SMTelevision' gets released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= NAVER V LIVE 'Shim for You - my SMTelevision', 1st Avenue Interior Design)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호