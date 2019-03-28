[SBS Star] Police Book SEUNGRI on Additional Charge of Distributing Sexual Content

SEUNGRI has newly booked for the charge of sharing secretly-taken sexual content via social media.On March 28, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency held a press conference to confirm that SEUNGRI has been additionally booked for a charge of distributing obscene photo in a group chatroom.Police also stated that they are in the process of finding out whether SEUNGRI had taken the photo by himself or not.SEUNGRI is already facing allegations of soliciting sexual escort services for potential business investors.Moreover, police added more charges against Jung Joon Young, regarding the allegations of filming and sharing illegal footage.Jung Joon Young was placed under arrest on March 21, and he is currently being held at the detention center (jail) at Seoul Jongno Police Station.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)