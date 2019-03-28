[SBS Star] Choreographer Bae Yoon Jung Praises Park Bo Gum's Personality

A renowned K-pop choreographer Bae Yoon Jung received a sweet gift from actor Park Bo Gum.On March 27, Bae Yoon Jung shared photos of the gift she received from Park Bo Gum on her social media account.The gift was a box of cookies, and Bae Yoon Jung wrote, "I'm a woman who got a gift from Park Bo Gum."She also praised Park Bo Gum with a series of hashtags, saying, "Not because I received a gift, but out of all the celebrities I've met, he is truly the one with the best personality."Bae Yoon Jung reportedly helped Park Bo Gum preparing special stages for his recent fan meeting.(Credit= 'hotchicksbyj' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)