SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choreographer Bae Yoon Jung Praises Park Bo Gum's Personality
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Choreographer Bae Yoon Jung Praises Park Bo Gum's Personality

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.28 13:36 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choreographer Bae Yoon Jung Praises Park Bo Gums Personality
A renowned K-pop choreographer Bae Yoon Jung received a sweet gift from actor Park Bo Gum.

On March 27, Bae Yoon Jung shared photos of the gift she received from Park Bo Gum on her social media account.
Bae Yoon Jung, Park Bo GumThe gift was a box of cookies, and Bae Yoon Jung wrote, "I'm a woman who got a gift from Park Bo Gum."
Park Bo GumShe also praised Park Bo Gum with a series of hashtags, saying, "Not because I received a gift, but out of all the celebrities I've met, he is truly the one with the best personality."
Park Bo GumBae Yoon Jung reportedly helped Park Bo Gum preparing special stages for his recent fan meeting.

(Credit= 'hotchicksbyj' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호