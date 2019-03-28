[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo in Talks to Join Son Ye-jin's Movie

Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo is in talks to join a movie that actress Son Ye-jin has recently confirmed to lead.On March 27, Lee Kwang Soo's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment gave an update on Lee Kwang Soo's potential next project.The agency stated, "Lee Kwang Soo is currently going over the script for an upcoming blockbuster movie 'The Pirates 2'. We cannot say anything for sure yet, but it's likely that he will make the decision to join the movie."Lee Kwang Soo said to have been offered a supporting role of a comical character that is similar to the role that actor Yoo Hai Jin played in the previous sequel.In the summer of 2014, 'The Pirates' attracted over 8.6 million moviegoers.Not too long ago, the original cast Son Ye-jin and actor Kim Nam Gil confirmed to lead the second sequel of 'The Pirates' as well.Many awaits for the positive decision to be made to see Lee Kwang Soo in this another very possibly-amazing movie, working with amazing cast.Meanwhile, 'The Pirates 2' is scheduled to begin shooting in June.(Lee Narin, Credit= LOTTE Entertainment, 'OfficialLeeKwangsoo' Facebook, 'yejinhand' Instagram)(SBS Star)