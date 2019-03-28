SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 5 Stories of BTS JIMIN That Warmed the Hearts of His Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 5 Stories of BTS JIMIN That Warmed the Hearts of His Fans

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.28 17:52 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 5 Stories of BTS JIMIN That Warmed the Hearts of His Fans
Fans of K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN shared five stories that made them madly fall in love with him.

JIMIN, who has a reputation for being the sweetest and nicest guy in the world, often fluttered the hearts of his fans with cute behavior he has shown on stage and in daily life.

He always cared for his friends and fans, gave them a hand when they needed one, and tried to express his gratitude and love to them whenever he had a chance.

Take a closer look at these five stories and pick your favorite from the list!

1. The time he lost his glasses and looked for it everywhere so his stylist does not have to worry.
BTS JIMIN

2. The time he left his autograph as a surprise gift when he met a fan during a flight who was a flight attendant.
BTS JIMIN
3. The time he ran to JIN when he fell on stage and hurt his knee.
BTS JIMIN
4. The time he went to K-pop boy group Wanna One's concert despite the hectic schedule to show his support for Ha Sung Woon―one of his best friends.
BTS JIMIN
5. The time he sent the group's album which had his autograph on it to his old dance studio along with a heartfelt letter.
BTS JIMIN
His fans commented, "He's such a sweet guy. How could we not love him.", "He's like a little fairy who takes care of all his friends.", "People around him are so lucky to have him.", and many more.

Meanwhile, BTS unveiled the first teaser video of its upcoming album 'MAP OF THE WORLD : PERSONA' on March 28.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'xiaowoxi' 'JinKiss Letsgo' YouTube, 'VIVIANNA_LSY' Weibo, 'JIN_NA9I' Twitter, 'kimdokyung1011' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호