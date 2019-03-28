[SBS Star] 5 Stories of BTS JIMIN That Warmed the Hearts of His Fans

Fans of K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN shared five stories that made them madly fall in love with him.JIMIN, who has a reputation for being the sweetest and nicest guy in the world, often fluttered the hearts of his fans with cute behavior he has shown on stage and in daily life.He always cared for his friends and fans, gave them a hand when they needed one, and tried to express his gratitude and love to them whenever he had a chance.Take a closer look at these five stories and pick your favorite from the list!His fans commented, "He's such a sweet guy. How could we not love him.", "He's like a little fairy who takes care of all his friends.", "People around him are so lucky to have him.", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS unveiled the first teaser video of its upcoming album 'MAP OF THE WORLD : PERSONA' on March 28.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'xiaowoxi' 'JinKiss Letsgo' YouTube, 'VIVIANNA_LSY' Weibo, 'JIN_NA9I' Twitter, 'kimdokyung1011' Instagram)(SBS Star)