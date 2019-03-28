SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Han-na & Fantagio Comes to an Agreement; Announces Her Return to the Agency
[SBS Star] Kang Han-na & Fantagio Comes to an Agreement; Announces Her Return to the Agency

Actress Kang Han-na announced her return to her management agency Fantagio, following the legal dispute between the two parties.

On March 28, Kang Han-na delivered a word of apology via Fantagio for causing misunderstanding.
Kang Han-naPreviously, Kang Han-na and Fantagio went on a legal dispute over the validity of her exclusive contract.

The court ruled the case in favor of Fantagio and declared her contract to be valid.

Since then, Kang Han-na and Fantagio discussed the matter over a series of meetings, and ultimately coming to an agreement.
Kang Han-naKang Han-na said, "I am sorry for causing worry and concerns to both Fantagio and my fans until now. Through continuous discussions, we were able to work out the misunderstandings which arose through different perspectives and a lack of communication."

She added, "I am thankful for Fantagio's understanding and respectfulness. I will repay everyone with good activities."

Meanwhile, Kang Han-na recently began filming for her new drama 'Designated Survivor: 60 Days'.

(Credit= SBS funE, Fantagio)

(SBS Star)  
