SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Makes His Instagram & Park Hyung Sik Leaves a Hilarious Comment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Makes His Instagram & Park Hyung Sik Leaves a Hilarious Comment

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.28 11:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Makes His Instagram & Park Hyung Sik Leaves a Hilarious Comment
Korean actor Yim Siwan made his very own Instagram account and another actor Park Hyung Sik left a hilarious comment under his first photo.

On March 27, Yim Siwan officially discharged from the military after serving the country for a year and nine months.

Shortly after he was discharged, Yim Siwan made his Instagram with the username 'yim_siwang'.

It happened so quickly after his return that it almost seemed like he had been desperately waiting for this moment to come.Yim SiwanYim SiwanThen, Yim Siwan uploaded a photo of himself celebrating his return in a room full of balloons and confetti.

Along with the photo, Yim Siwan wrote, "I made 'Yimstagram'!"Yim SiwanA couple of minutes later, Park Hyung Sik came along and left a hilarious comment under this photo.

With a monkey emoji covering his eyes, Park Hyung Sik wrote, "Your username and caption shock me.."

It was because 'wang' from his username 'yim_siwang' meant 'king' in Korean, and Yim Siwan also used a pun as well as wrote his words in a cute way in the caption.Park Hyung SikYim Siwan and Park Hyung SikMeanwhile, Yim Siwan has confirmed to make a comeback with a drama 'Strangers from Hell' (literal translation).

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yim_siwang' 'phs1116' Instagram, 'zea_9' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호