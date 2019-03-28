[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Makes His Instagram & Park Hyung Sik Leaves a Hilarious Comment

Korean actor Yim Siwan made his very own Instagram account and another actor Park Hyung Sik left a hilarious comment under his first photo.On March 27, Yim Siwan officially discharged from the military after serving the country for a year and nine months.Shortly after he was discharged, Yim Siwan made his Instagram with the username 'yim_siwang'.It happened so quickly after his return that it almost seemed like he had been desperately waiting for this moment to come.Then, Yim Siwan uploaded a photo of himself celebrating his return in a room full of balloons and confetti.Along with the photo, Yim Siwan wrote, "I made 'Yimstagram'!"A couple of minutes later, Park Hyung Sik came along and left a hilarious comment under this photo.With a monkey emoji covering his eyes, Park Hyung Sik wrote, "Your username and caption shock me.."It was because 'wang' from his username 'yim_siwang' meant 'king' in Korean, and Yim Siwan also used a pun as well as wrote his words in a cute way in the caption.Meanwhile, Yim Siwan has confirmed to make a comeback with a drama 'Strangers from Hell' (literal translation).(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yim_siwang' 'phs1116' Instagram, 'zea_9' Twitter)(SBS Star)