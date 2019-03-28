[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO & ROSE Looking Fiercer Than Ever in 'KILL THIS LOVE' Teaser

Individual teasers of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's JISOO and ROSÉ drummed up anticipation towards the group's upcoming comeback.On March 27 and 28, BLACKPINK dropped JISOO and ROSÉ's 'KILL THIS LOVE' teaser images on the group's official social media platforms.In the teaser, JISOO rocked fiery red hair color whilst exuding her classy aura in front of a vibrant red backdrop―which also appeared in LISA and JENNIE's.For ROSÉ, on the other hand, the backdrop has been torn down while ROSÉ completely dominates the frame with her charisma.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is confirmed to make its long-awaited comeback with the second mini album 'KILL THIS LOVE' on April 5.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)