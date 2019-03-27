[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Asks Lee Seung Gi If He Could Lend Him Some Money; His Response Is?

Korean singer Lee Seung Gi hilariously replied to Lee Hong Gi of K-pop boy band FTISLAND's message asking him if he could lend him some money.On March 26 episode of NAVER V LIVE's talk show 'Hackinssa Crew', Lee Hong Gi, hip-hop artist DINDIN, and girl group Lovelyz' members Lee Mi-joo and Seo Ji-soo were asked to do an interesting task.Each of them were given the same task, and it was to ask five of their celebrity friends to immediately lend them 10 million won (approximately 8,800 dollars) without explaining why they need it.Lee Hong Gi decied to message Lee Seung Gi, actress Kim Sae Ron, actor Lee Si-eon, Jung Ilhoon of boy group BTOB, and Kim Jae Hyun of another boy band N.Flying.The first person to write back to Lee Hong Gi was Lee Si-eon, who noticed that he was filming a show.Lee Si-eon said, "Now? Hold on, are you filming a show? You jerk!"Then, Jung Ilhoon wrote back willingly agreeing to lending him 10 million won.Kim Jae Hyun replied, "Hyung, I have 2.5 million won (approximately 2,200 dollars) in my bank account right now that I can lend you. Would that do for the time being?"After Kim Jae Hyun, Kim Sae Ron replied, "Do you mean right now? Which bank account do you want me to transfer the money to?"While Lee Hong Gi was getting emotional thinking how loyal his friends were to him, he received a message from Lee Seung Gi.In the message, Lee Seung Gi said, "Hong Gi, it's really urgent. Could you please lend me 20 million won (approximately 17,600 dollars) right now without asking me why?"Not only Lee Seung Gi had copied Lee Hong Gi's text message, but also he cleverly doubled the amount.As soon as Lee Hong Gi saw Lee Seung Gi's message, he burst into laughing.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Hackinssa Crew' NAVER V LIVE, 'leeseunggi.official' 'skullhong12' Instagram)(SBS Star)