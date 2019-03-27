SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TXT Reveals Its Dorm Life; Sharing One Room Together
[SBS Star] TXT Reveals Its Dorm Life; Sharing One Room Together

작성 2019.03.27 17:30
▲ File photo (RIGHT)

The members of K-pop rookie boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) are living in one dorm, one room.

On March 26 episode of Arirang TV's music talk show 'After School Club', the five members of TXT joined as guests.

During the show, TXT performed its debut songs, sat down to answer questions sent by fans all around the world.
TXTOne of the questions asked the members to reveal one TMI (Too Much Information) about their dorm life.
TXTTXT's leader SOOBIN answered, "We have three bunk beds and we stay in one room, altogether."
TXTHUENINGKAI added, "Two members sleep on the bottom beds and another three sleep on the top."

TAEHYUN explained, "So me, HUENINGKAI, and BEOMGYU are on the top beds, while our hyungs YEONJUN and SOOBIN are on the bottom."
TXTMeanwhile, TXT is currently busy promoting its debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' with the title track 'CROWN'.

(Credit= Arirang TV After School Club, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
