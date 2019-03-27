SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTOB Jung Ilhoon Snaps Cute Photos with His Sister JOO Ahead of Her Wedding
[SBS Star] BTOB Jung Ilhoon Snaps Cute Photos with His Sister JOO Ahead of Her Wedding

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Jung Ilhoon and his older sister solo artist JOO snapped some cute photos together.

On March 26, JOO's management agency Woollim Entertainment announced, "JOO is getting married to a non-celebrity boyfriend on May 4, who she has been with for about a year. The wedding will be held privately."

Soon after, it was revealed that JOO went to shoot her pre-wedding photos with her husband-to-be, and Jung Ilhoon went to with her to help out.

It also turned out Jung Ilhoon got dressed and posed for photos with JOO while he was present at the photo studio.Jung Ilhoon and JOOJung Ilhoon and JOOAs Jung Ilhoon and JOO have been very close ever since when they were young, they said to have demonstrated an incredible chemistry throughout the photoshoot.

Consequently, they looked lovely in the printed photos and the photos are making a lot of people smile, including those people who say that they just cannot imagine shooting such photos with their brother/sister.
 

Meanwhile, JOO debuted with the title track 'Because of Guys' (literal translation) in 2008, and Jung Ilhoon made debut as a member of BTOB about four years after her in 2012.

(Lee Narin, Credit= The third mind studio, 'rosasposa_choimyung' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
