[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Removes SEUNGRI from BIGBANG Merchandise
[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Removes SEUNGRI from BIGBANG Merchandise

작성 2019.03.27
Following SEUNGRI's departure from BIGBANG and YG Entertainment, the agency is busy removing traces of him from their official merchandise.

Recently, it was noticed that merchandise for SEUNGRI's solo concert was still available for sale on YG Entertainment's official merchandise website.
BIGBANGShortly after, YG Entertainment has been busy removing SEUNGRI's merchandise from the website.
빅뱅 굿즈에서 승리 흔적 없애기 위한 YG의 조치Not only that, YG Entertainment has begun to remove SEUNGRI's face from BIGBANG's merchandise as well.
빅뱅 굿즈에서 승리 흔적 없애기 위한 YG의 조치They blurred out SEUNGRI, or entirely removed SEUNGRI's version.
승리SEUNGRI announced his retirement from the entertainment industry on March 11, following a series of scandal surrounding him and his business.

YG Entertainment also issued a statement on March 13, announcing the termination of SEUNGRI's exclusive contract.

(Credit= YG SELECT Official Website)

(SBS Star) 
