[SBS Star] How Much NCT TAEYONG Loves His 11-year-old Dog 'Ruby'

There are millions of dog owners in this world, and TAEYONG of K-pop boy group NCT is one of them.TAEYONG's family has been raising a dog called 'Ruby' since when TAEYONG was in middle school, and she is now 11 years old.During a live broadcast on March 24, TAEYONG told fans, "Ruby hasn't been feeling so well lately. The other day, I wrote a song about her and named the song 'Ruby'."After watching this live broadcast, fans started worrying about TAEYONG, because they know how much he loves and adores Ruby.Back when TAEYONG was a trainee, he was once asked to draw a diagram showing seven primary things that were on his mind.Those were rap, dance, past, future, instant noodles, his people, and Ruby.Also, TAEYONG once drew his family on a hoodie as he likes to customize his clothes.On the hoodie, there was a drawing of Ruby next to his parents, sister, and brother-in-law, which showed that Ruby has always been part of the family for TAEYONG.Last year, TAEYONG even said, "I would like to ask Ruby if she has ever had a hard time after becoming a member of my family." to a fan's question, "What would you like to ask Ruby if you two understood each other?"Until now, TAEYONG did not get much chance to go back home often due to his hectic schedule.Fans are desperately hoping that he will be given more time off to spend time with Ruby from now on.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'DEFLOW71' Twitter)(SBS Star)