[SBS Star] EXO CHEN to Hold a Surprise Street-busking in Celebration of Solo Debut

CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO has invited EXO-Ls (EXO's fan club) to join him celebrating his upcoming solo debut.On March 27, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment announced that CHEN will be hosting a busking event to celebrate the release of his first solo album 'April, and a flower'.According to the agency, CHEN will hold a busking performance titled 'CHEN's APRIL BUSKING' on April 1 at 7PM KST.However, he will not be revealing the location in advance, as it will be a surprise event for his fans.The street-busking event will also be broadcasted live via SMTOWN and EXO's NAVER V LIVE channels.CHEN will perform his upcoming solo title track 'Beautiful Goodbye' for the first time during the event.After that, CHEN will also share behind stories from producing his first solo album, introduce the tracks, and talk about what he has been up to.Meanwhile, CHEN's first solo mini album 'April, and a flower' will be released on April 1 at 6PM KST.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)