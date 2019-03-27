SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Burst Out Laughing While Watching Their First-ever Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Burst Out Laughing While Watching Their First-ever Concert

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.27 15:23 수정 2019.03.27 15:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Burst Out Laughing While Watching Their First-ever Concert
The members of K-pop boy group BTS could not stop laughing after watching the group's member JIMIN giving a cringy speech with the kind of attitude at their first-ever concert.

Recently, ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) in Korea started receiving 'BTS WORLD TOUR: LOVE YOURSELF in SEOUL DVD' to their home.

In one of the three discs in the DVD set, there was one special video of BTS.

The video was of BTS members watching their first-ever concert 'BTS 2014 LIVE TRILOGY : EPISODE Ⅱ. THE RED BULLET' together.BTSFrom the start until the end of 'THE RED BULLET', all of them continuously laughed and made comments like, "Why did I say that?", "What's with his hair?", and so on.

Out of all parts though, they loved the part where JIMIN gave his speech in the beginning of the concert.

This was the moment when each BTS member spoke to their fans for the first time at a concert.

As a result, JIMIN was full of spirit and desire to look cool in front of thousands of fans.

When it was JIMIN's turn to speak, he paused for a few seconds then shouted, "A-yo! Who am I?"BTSAs soon as the members of BTS heard JIMIN's words and saw his facial expression, they started laughing like an insane group of people.

They laughed so much that some of them even cried, and repeatedly said, "I just can't. This is too funny."

At the same time, they made fun of JIMIN while JIMIN hid himself by sticking his face and body on to the floor in embarrassment.

After getting up, JIMIN commented, "Why do I look angry? I honestly don't know why I made that face." 
 
Meanwhile, BTS' new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' is scheduled to be released on April 12.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Peaches_BTS' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호