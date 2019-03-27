[SBS Star] Jung Joon Young Reportedly Spending Time in Jail Reading Comic Books

Singer Jung Joon Young, who was arrested for filming and sharing illegal sex videos, has been reading comic books in jail.According to Channel A's report on March 26, Jung Joon Young who was arrested on March 21 is spending some "quality time" at Seoul Jongno Police Station reading comic books in jail.The public have been showing mixed reactions to the news.They commented, "Reading comic books in a situation like this? What an easy-going life he has.", "What else would he do? People will criticize him even if he just sits there doing nothing.", and more.Meanwhile, Jung Joon Young has submitted three cell phones during his police investigations and one out of three was reported to be reset.On the day of the court hearing for his arrest warrant, Jung Joon Young said, "I will continue to cooperate with the police investigation diligently, and I will live my days repenting for the sins. I am so sorry."(Credit= Channel A, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)