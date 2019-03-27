[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Returns from Military Service; Asks Fans to Look Forward to His New Drama

Singer-turned-actor Yim Siwan is finally back from his mandatory military duty.On March 27, Yim Siwan was officially discharged from the recruit training center in Yangju, Gyeonggi-do, where he served as an assistant instructor.Yim Siwan said, "I can't believe it's over. When I go home today and sleep in my bed not waking up to the sound of a horn, I'll finally feel like I'm done."Then Yim Siwan expressed his thanks to his fans, saying, "For everyone who waited for me, I feel I have to live with even more gratitude."Yim Siwan also talked about his comeback project 'Strangers from Hell' (literal translation), a drama adaptation of a famous webtoon series of the same name.He shared, "My fellow soldier friends told me that I fit the character well and recommended it to me first. Please look forward to it."The drama is scheduled to be aired sometime in the latter half of the year.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)