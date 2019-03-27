[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Returns from Military Service; Asks Fans to Look Forward to His New Drama

Singer-turned-actor Yim Siwan is finally back from his mandatory military duty.
On March 27, Yim Siwan was officially discharged from the recruit training center in Yangju, Gyeonggi-do, where he served as an assistant instructor.
Yim Siwan said, "I can't believe it's over. When I go home today and sleep in my bed not waking up to the sound of a horn, I'll finally feel like I'm done."
Then Yim Siwan expressed his thanks to his fans, saying, "For everyone who waited for me, I feel I have to live with even more gratitude."
Yim Siwan also talked about his comeback project 'Strangers from Hell' (literal translation), a drama adaptation of a famous webtoon series of the same name.
He shared, "My fellow soldier friends told me that I fit the character well and recommended it to me first. Please look forward to it."
The drama is scheduled to be aired sometime in the latter half of the year.
(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)
(SBS Star)
