[SBS Star] A Lady Tries to Take Photos of Suzy Right in Front of Her & This Is How Suzy Responded

When fans spot celebrities in public, they usually do not go too close to them to take their photos.Some fans though, go extremely close to celebrities and make them sweat a little.There was this one time in the past when K-pop artist/actress Suzy dealt with this sort of situation in an amazing way.At that time, Suzy had just gotten off from her van and was waiting for the traffic light to change at Incheon International Airport.While waiting, a middle-aged woman suddenly came towards Suzy and started taking photos of her.Instead of awkwardly standing still, Suzy turned around and looked straight at her with a bright smile.Then, Suzy was seen kindly bending her legs and posing for her.These past photos of Suzy resurfaced online recently, and fans have been non-stop praising Suzy for sweetly responding to the woman.Meanwhile, Suzy recently decided not to renew her contract with JYP Entertainment―her management agency of nine years.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)