[SBS Star] Photos of OT5 SHINee Spotted in KEY's Military Locker

Following KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee's recent military enlistment, photos of him at his military training center have been spreading online.In the shared photos, KEY is smiling in front of a camera with a military buzz cut, in contrast to the colorful, eye-catching hairstyles he flaunted as a singer.Besides his new hairstyle as an active-duty, there was something else that caught his fans' eyes―and it was no other than a photo pinned up in his military locker.Soldiers usually put up photos of girl group members in their locker, but KEY showed his full support for his fellow members by putting up a photo of the five members of SHINee.Meanwhile, KEY is expected to join the military band after completing his basic training, and to be discharged from duty in October 2020.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)