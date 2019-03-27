SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jae Hwan Unveils His First Vlog!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jae Hwan Unveils His First Vlog!

Kim Jae Hwan of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One let his fans get a glimpse of his daily life through a seven-minute-long vlog.

On March 25, Kim Jae Hwan's first vlog was uploaded on his management agency SWING Entertainment's official YouTube channel.
Kim Jae HwanIn the video, Kim Jae Hwan got on a train to Gangwon-do where he had a lot of fun while learning a new type of sports―snowboarding.
Kim Jae HwanKim Jae Hwan made a few mistakes but he was able to slide down the slope with decent posture even though he had no experience.
Kim Jae HwanHis instructor said, "Today was his first day, but he was pretty quick on his feet, and he seemed to have a good posture."
Kim Jae HwanIn the latter part of the video, Kim Jae Hwan was seen at a studio working on some music for his upcoming album.
Kim Jae HwanKim Jae Hwan showed an utmost professionalism while working on his tracks, and he introduced one of his friends who is currently helping him with his album.

After seeing this video, his fans commented, "He looks so cute and handsome at the same time.", "Why does seven minutes feel like seven seconds?!", "I'd love to go snowboarding with him.", and so on.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'SWING ENTERTAINMENT' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
